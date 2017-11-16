From the steps of City Hall in Lower Manhattan, Nathaly Rodriguez told her story of being a victim of "revenge porn."The 27-year-old from New York City stood with Council Member Rory Lancman and others who are introducing new legislation, which is expected to pass and it targets those who engage in the practice of "revenge porn."Lancman's bill makes it a misdemeanor offense to disclose, or threaten to disclose, intimate images of another person without consent and with the intent to cause harm.The offense would be punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. The bill also creates a civil cause of action to provide any individual victimized by "revenge porn" with the opportunity to seek compensatory and punitive damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees.Officials said "revenge porn" is a 21st century form of sexual assault used by perpetrators to embarrass or humiliate victims.Despite the serious consequences victims of "revenge porn" face, there is no law on the books in New York State or New York City to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.