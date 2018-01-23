The offer is off the table.An aide to the Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer confirms to ABC that Schumer informed the White House he is retracting the offer he made last week with President Donald Trump to fund his "big, beautiful wall" in exchange for a permanent solution for the Dreamers.The move by Schumer was first reported by Politico.Over the weekend, Schumer told reporters that Trump had put a number on the table, and that he had reluctantly agreed to the terms on the condition that Trump would agree to bolster protections for 800,000 DACA recipients."I'm not going to get into the specific numbers, but I will tell you it was the president who suggested the number," Schumer said on Saturday during a press conference. "And I said let's put it on the table."As ABC's Jon Karl reported earlier this week, two senior White House officials said that the president had expressed a willingness to support a simpler deal on immigration -- including legal status for the Dreamers in exchange for full funding of his border wall -- a total of $20 billion over seven years.Trump had expressed a willingness to do this, the sources told ABC, even if he gets nothing on the two other big Republican immigration priorities of ending the visa lottery and restricting so-called chained migration.In announcing a breakthrough just moments before the Senate voted to re-open the government, Schumer took one last shot at Trump."Since our meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, the president and I have not spoken," he said. "The White House has refused to engage in negotiations. The great deal-making president sat on the sidelines...Despite all of our entreaties, the president was obstinate."Congress now has 17 days to address the fate of the Dreamers, among other immigration issues. Even if the Senate can pass a bipartisan compromise, it's fate seems much more precarious in the GOP-controlled house.Schumer seemed satisfied of a firm commitment -- essentially just McConnell's word -- that a pathway to a "neutral" vote in the Senate would take place."While his procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it's a way forward," he said. "I'm confident we can get the 60 votes in the Senate to get a DACA bill."Trump tweeted Tuesday "nobody knows" whether a deal can be achieved.