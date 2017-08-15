POLITICS

Sheriff to seek charges against North Carolina protesters who pulled down Confederate statue

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham protesters ripped down a Confederate statue Monday evening.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina --
Officials in North Carolina said they will seek charges against protesters who pulled down a Confederate statue outside the old courthouse in Durham Monday evening.

In a statement, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said he was grateful that no one was hurt and that county leaders decided to act with restraint towards the demonstrators.

"Collectively, we decided that restraint and public safety would be our priority. As the Sheriff, I am not blind to the offensive conduct of some demonstrators nor will I ignore their criminal conduct. With the help of video captured at the scene, my investigators are working to identify those responsible for the removal and vandalism of the statue," he said.

The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 in honor of "the boys who wore the gray."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video as protesters pull down the statue in Durham.



The crowd was small in numbers but steadily grew to more than 100.
As the crowd became more animated, several protesters approached the monument, climbing it and attaching a yellow nylon rope around it. The protesters then pulled until the soldier came crashing to the ground.





Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.

"I was a little bit shocked people could come here and come together like that," said Isaiah Wallace.



The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, during the weekend.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department issued a response to the protests.

"The DPD is aware that a Confederate monument was toppled at the old Durham County courthouse. Because this incident occurred on county property, where county law enforcement officials were staffed, no arrests were made by DPD officers," the department said in a statement.

Police said the Durham County Sheriff's Office is the agency that has jurisdiction over all county buildings and landmarks.

"When monitoring such incidents, the Sheriff's Office is the decision-making agency regarding law enforcement response on matters concerning county property," DPD explained.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestvandalismdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
Security around Trump Tower remains tight during president's visit
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Thousands of protesters gather as President Trump returns to NYC
More Politics
Top Stories
Injury reported after tree falls on people in Central Park
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
Show More
Funeral today for HS football player killed by log
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
Security around Trump Tower remains tight during president's visit
Soldier from Brooklyn among 2 killed in Iraq 'mishap'
More News
Top Video
Now you can zipline across the Bronx River
Observation wheel plans in motion again for Staten Island
'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
More Video