Special elections held in New York Tuesday

90-year-old Chinese American Cy Yen Liu, center, checks her ballot as she waits behind ballot-filling booths at a polling station in Flushing section of the Queens borough. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan)

New Yorkers are heading to the polls Tuesday for several special elections.

There are elections for two Senate seats and nine Assembly seats. The Assembly Districts with a special election are the: 5th, 10th, 17th, 39th, 74th, 80th, 102nd, 107th, and 142nd Assembly districts. The Senate Districts with a special election are the 32nd and 37th Senate Districts.

Six of those races impact New York City and surrounding area.

Assembly Races

- 17th District (Nassau County) Matthew Malin (D) faces John Mikulin (R)

- 39th District (Queens) - Aridia Espinal (D) - no other major party candidates

- 74th District (Manhattan, Lower East Side) - Harvey Epstein (D) faces Bryan Cooper (R)

- 80th District (Bronx) - Nathalia Fernandez (D) faces Gene DeFrancis (R)
Senate Races

- 32nd District (Bronx) - Luis Depulveda (D) faces Patrick Delices (R)

- 37th District (Westchester) Shelley Mayer (D) faces Julie Killian (R)

Polls will be open from 6AM to 9PM in all districts.

