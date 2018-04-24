Special elections held in New York Tuesday

New Yorkers are heading to the polls Tuesday for several special elections.There are elections for two Senate seats and nine Assembly seats. The Assembly Districts with a special election are the: 5th, 10th, 17th, 39th, 74th, 80th, 102nd, 107th, and 142nd Assembly districts. The Senate Districts with a special election are the 32nd and 37th Senate Districts.Six of those races impact New York City and surrounding area.- 17th District (Nassau County) Matthew Malin (D) faces John Mikulin (R)- 39th District (Queens) - Aridia Espinal (D) - no other major party candidates- 74th District (Manhattan, Lower East Side) - Harvey Epstein (D) faces Bryan Cooper (R)- 80th District (Bronx) - Nathalia Fernandez (D) faces Gene DeFrancis (R)- 32nd District (Bronx) - Luis Depulveda (D) faces Patrick Delices (R)- 37th District (Westchester) Shelley Mayer (D) faces Julie Killian (R)Polls will be open from 6AM to 9PM in all districts.----------