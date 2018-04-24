Special elections held in New York Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) --New Yorkers are heading to the polls Tuesday for several special elections.
There are elections for two Senate seats and nine Assembly seats. The Assembly Districts with a special election are the: 5th, 10th, 17th, 39th, 74th, 80th, 102nd, 107th, and 142nd Assembly districts. The Senate Districts with a special election are the 32nd and 37th Senate Districts.
Six of those races impact New York City and surrounding area.
Assembly Races
- 17th District (Nassau County) Matthew Malin (D) faces John Mikulin (R)
- 39th District (Queens) - Aridia Espinal (D) - no other major party candidates
- 74th District (Manhattan, Lower East Side) - Harvey Epstein (D) faces Bryan Cooper (R)
- 80th District (Bronx) - Nathalia Fernandez (D) faces Gene DeFrancis (R)
Senate Races
- 32nd District (Bronx) - Luis Depulveda (D) faces Patrick Delices (R)
- 37th District (Westchester) Shelley Mayer (D) faces Julie Killian (R)
Polls will be open from 6AM to 9PM in all districts.
