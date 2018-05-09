NEW YORK (WABC) --Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the abuse case against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman is being criticized.
The Manhattan District Attorney is bashing the governor's decision.
Meantime, Eric Schneiderman has not been seen since this all unfolded.
This situation began right after the New Yorker article with the abuse allegations against Schneiderman was released.
Immediately Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance said his office would investigate the allegations.
But Tuesday night, Governor Cuomo appointed Nassau County's DA Madeline Singas to handle the investigation, saying there could be a conflict of interest because Schneiderman was investigating how the Manhattan DA's office handled the a 2015 case against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, in which Vance declined to prosecute Weinstein.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance fired back saying, "No prosecutors are better equipped to investigate and pursue such cases in Manhattan than those in my office."
Tuesday night, the governor's lawyer called Vance's comments, "Both inappropriate and misguided given the ongoing investigations."
Now NYPD says they plan on reaching out to the women who spoke out about the abuse in the New Yorker article.
"It's a moment of reckoning, no one can do this to another human being," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "You can't abuse people, you can't harass them, you can't use your power against them, you can't threaten them, you just can't do that."
Governor Cuomo is also asking the special counsel to investigate whether Schneiderman used his staff or office resources to facilitate the alleged abusive liaisons.
