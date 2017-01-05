  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
POLITICS

George H.W. and Barbara Bush celebrate 72 years of marriage
If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Friday. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before Bush was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.
They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

George H.W. and Barbara Bush are the longest-married couple in presidential history, followed by John and Abigail Adams, who were married for 54 years.

Congratulations to the former president and first lady on 72 years of marriage.
