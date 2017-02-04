Thousands and thousands here. Hard to count. Sea of people as far as eye can see. #stonewall pic.twitter.com/87ztBhSQgJ — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 4, 2017

Several activist groups are rallying outside the historic Stonewall National Monument Saturday against discrimination in the new administration.According to GLAAD, the LGBT Solidarity Rally in Greenwich Village was planned to demonstrate resistance to "discriminatory actions against immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and more.""GLAAD is honored to be among the organizations participating in this powerful rally at the historic Stonewall Inn, where diverse LGBTQ people once again are standing in solidarity with all those affected by the discriminatory acts of the Trump Administration," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO.GLAAD recently launched the Trump Accountability Project (TAP), which it describes as a catalogue of anti-LGBTQ statements and actions from President Donald Trump and his administration.The rally started at 2 p.m.