WASHINGTON (WABC) --Arizona and Texas have answered President Trump's call to send troops from the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Both states plan to send 150 members of its National Guard to the border to provide logistical and support help.
Jim Mattis, Secretary of Defense, also authorized the call-up of 4,000 Guardsmen for border support.
They are not allowed to engage in military action or detain anyone.
