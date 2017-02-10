Up Close: President Trump, executive orders and controversies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1743778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of Up Close on February 5, 2017.

President Donald Trump has been in office just 2 weeks, but he's already sparked controversies.His blunt talk and executive orders, including the immigration ban, are sparking disagreements, heartbreak, anger and protests.Mr. Trump's supporters say the president is just doing what candidate Trump said he would do.Our guests include Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey; Dr. Debbie Almontaser, the board president of the Muslim Community Network; and Evan Bernstein, the New York regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.Segment 1 is above. Segments 2 and 3 are below.