POLITICS

Up Close: Rev. Al Sharpton to lead march against Trump ahead of inauguration
EMBED </>More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Rev. Al Sharpton. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
He's never been elected to any office before, but a week from Friday, Donald Trump from Queens will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Mr. Trump promised on his first day in office to roll back some key policies of the Obama Administration, including ObamaCare.

The day after the inauguration, scores of thousands of women are expected to march on Washington in an anti-Trump protest.

And days before, Rev. Al Sharpton is planning to lead a march at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, to fight Trump's plans, and his nominees for key Cabinet posts.

Sharpton is our guest on this week's Up Close.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Rev. Al Sharpton.


When Sen. Chuck Schumer from New York was with us, he said he would not just object to a Trump nomination because it came from Donald Trump.

So which cabinet nominees will Schumer and Senate Democrats target?

Joining us is ABC News political director Rick Klein from the ABC bureau in Washington.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.

Related Topics:
politicsal sharptonup closepoliticsdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: 'Dishonest media' not reporting wall reimbursement
The cutest presidential couple celebrates 72 years
Republicans to defund Planned Parenthood as part of Obamacare repeal effort
Trump uses Julian Assange to cast doubt on hacking case
More Politics
Top Stories
Tri-State digs out from winter storm that brought heavy snow
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
Giants set to face Packers in wild-card showdown in Green Bay
Straphangers strip down for annual 'No Pants Subway Ride'
4 dead after truck rams into group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
Schumer wants report on testing of train conductors for sleep apnea
Show More
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell in the NYC area
PHOTOS: Weekend snowstorm viewer pictures
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
Nat Hentoff, long-time columnist for The Village Voice, dies at 91
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
More News
Top Video
Tri-State digs out from winter storm that brought heavy snow
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains
More Video