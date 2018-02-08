DACA

Washington budget vote leaves 'Dreamers' anxious on Long Island

Kristin Thorens reports on how local 'Dreamers' are anxious regarding the Washington budget vote.

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) --
As legislators in Washington are expected to vote on a two-year budget deal Thursday, 'Dreamers" in the Tri-state are anxiously waiting to find out what it means for them.

"It's like they're juggling us with their hands. We don't know what to do," said Luis Moran Cantera of Medford, Long Island, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was six years old.

Democrats are taking heat from many immigrant rights groups for not demanding the spending bill include guarantees for DACA recipients.

President Trump said he intends next month to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides legal protections for "Dreamers."

"I am disappointed because I expected better from both parties," said Nelson Melgar, a "Dreamer" from Glen Cove. "I think that their inability to collaborate is having a serious effect on the nation."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will make sure a DACA solution comes to the floor but said first legislators have to focus on passing the spending bill.

"We want a DACA solution. We want an immigrant solution," Ryan said. "I'm confident we can get there. By the way, getting this budget agreement done allows us to shift our focus on the next big priority, which has a deadline, which is this issue."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday Ryan needs to "man up" and bring a DACA debate and vote to the House floor.

