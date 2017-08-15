MAHWAH, New Jersey --Healing and treatments can take many forms, and for some young patients, it's not always doctors or nurses who help them feel better. For some, furry four-legged friends are providing relief.
And on Tuesday in New Jersey, a group of young patients got some special therapy sessions, not in a hospital, but at a farm.
For young Julian Delarosa, the adventure on the back of a horse is a thrill. The adorable 6-year-old has several health related challenges, but he has the desire to reach great heights as he joined other young patients from Hackensack University Medical Center for a ride at Pony Power Therapies in Mahwah.
The goal is to get the kids moving and to forget about their medical needs. Julian was born premature and has cerebral palsy, so session makes him feel special. He is also learning about the care of the horses and all of the equipment needed to tack or prepare the horse for riding.
The camp for the kids runs for two weeks during the summer, and this is the fourth year of the therapy program.
