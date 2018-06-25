A New Jersey man who owned a pair of popular bagel stores was killed and another injured in an accident involving a wrong-way driver in New Jersey early Sunday, authorities said.The head-on crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Route 80 eastbound in the area adjacent to Exit 56A in Woodland Park.The driver of a Honda CRV, identified as 29-year-old Rocco Donatiello, of Fairfield, was pronounced dead a short time later.Donatiello, known as "King Roc Don," owned Manhattan Bagels in River Vale and Fairfield. He was headed to work at the time."He's not only your boss, he's your friend," employee Jerilyn Willerton said. "Working with him was amazing. He was awesome, seriously. He was always there for you, understanding. It's so sad."The stores were open Monday, but in addition to the bagels, there were flowers and candles mourning his loss."He was a very friendly guy," customer Jason Feinman said. "He did everything to know your name. He was always here, he was always helpful and just really hands on with the store."Donatiello's parents and two sisters worked at the shop in Fairfield, where he lived. But the River Vale location is where he spent most of his time.The driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, was 63-year-old Jose Reyes of Paterson, who is listed in serious condition at St. Joseph's Hospital.No charges have been filed but police say the crash is still under investigation.----------