NEW YORK (WABC) --Nearly 600 phony designer labels, 300 handbags, shoes and belts were all seized on the George Washington Bridge Friday.
Police say, the counterfeit goods were packed into a minivan that was involved in an accident Thursday night.
The suspect told police he was going to sell the items at a flea market in New Jersey.
The driver, a 49-year-old man from the Bronx, now faces counterfeiting charges.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts