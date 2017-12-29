  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Port Authority make huge counterfeit goods bust on George Washington Bridge

(Port Authority Police Department)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Nearly 600 phony designer labels, 300 handbags, shoes and belts were all seized on the George Washington Bridge Friday.

Police say, the counterfeit goods were packed into a minivan that was involved in an accident Thursday night.

The suspect told police he was going to sell the items at a flea market in New Jersey.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from the Bronx, now faces counterfeiting charges.

Related Topics:
counterfeitgeorge washington bridgeport authorityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
