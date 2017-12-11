One person is in custody after an explosion Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.What police sources describe as a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground.The FDNY says there was one non-life-threatening injury.The incident happened in an MTA passageway at the terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.Streets are being closed in the vicinity.The Port Authority says the bus terminal is temporarily closed.The NYPD is on high alert searching for any related activity at the Port Authority and on the subway system. None have been reported so far.The A, C and E lines have been evacuated.There are also the following subway disruptions:, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions.A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.There is no 42 St shuttle service in both directions.There is no B train service between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions.E trains are stopping along the F line between 36 St (QNS) and W 4 St-Washington Sq in both directions.These service changes are because of the NYPD investigation at Times Sq-42 St.The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene.The White House says President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.