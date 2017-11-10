Power crews from New York head to Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports crews will be helping to try to restore electricity

Derick Waller, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Con Edison workers headed to Puerto Rico on Friday to help with power restoration, more than seven weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory.

The workers will be joined by another group of about 65 personnel this weekend along with dozens of utility trucks that have already been shipped out, with more expected this weekend.

They come at a critical time. A new, major power outage on Thursday knocked out the lights to much of the northern part of the island, including parts of San Juan. Crews had gotten power back to about 43 percent of the island, but as of Friday morning, that number was down to about 18 percent.

A number of the workers have personal ties and family on the island.

"It came down the line and I was the first one," Walter Alomar said, "Like, hey, forget about Christmas. Forget about New Years, Thanksgiving. If we're going, I want to be there."

A manager, originally from Jamaica, said he knows what Puerto Ricans are going through, having lived through Category 5 Hurricane Gilbert.

"I've seen what a category five hurricane can do to an island similar to Puerto Rico," Orville Cocking said, "and it just gets me even more excited to be able to try to create a sense of normalcy."

A Con Ed spokesman said they routinely send crews to other states for disaster recovery, but this is their first time sending personnel over water to a U.S. territory. The crews are expected to be away for about a month.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricolaguardia airportcon edNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Road rage dispute turns deadly
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
ABC News Exclusive: Father speaks out after allergic son dies at NYC pre-K
Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
Surveillance released in double murder of 2 NJ women on Halloween night
Queens man found guilty of murder in death of NYPD detective
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Show More
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
Police: Woman murdered for turning down marriage proposal
Mom of sex assault victim: 'Everybody in that school failed them'
Man surrenders again in crash that killed popular DJ
ADL: 'Proud Anti-Semite' bumper sticker a sign of the times
More News
Top Video
Road rage dispute turns deadly
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Christmas tree headed to NYC
Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire
More Video