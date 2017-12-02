President Trump will be in New York City Saturday for a series of fund-raising events.After arriving at JFK Airport, he will host three events. Tickets range from $1,000 to $50,000 each.The money raised will go to "Trump Victory" which is a joint fundraising committee formed by Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.His first event will be a fundraising breakfast at Cipriani's on Manhattan's East Side., where there was a massive police presence Saturday morning.The NYPD has also set up barricades and closed some streets in the area.Police are expecting protests throughout the day.After Cipriani's, the president will head to The Pierre Hotel near Central Park.----------