EXPLOSION

Probe underway into deadly blasts, fire at cosmetics factory in New Windsor, New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Coverage of cosmetics plant fire in New Windsor, NY (1 of 5)

1 dead, 33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant

Lucy Yang reports on the explosion from New Windsor, Orange County. (Photo/Jerry Barao via AP)

NEW WINDSOR, New York --
State and local authorities are trying to determine what triggered explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory in New York's Hudson Valley that killed one employee and injure nearly three dozen other workers and firefighters.

The blasts occurred about 25 minutes apart Monday morning at Verla International in the Orange County town of New Windsor, 55 miles north of New York City.
Raw video showing the thick, black smoke billowing from the plant's roof:
EMBED More News Videos

Video from Juan Marcoz shows a massive plant fire with thick, black smoke that's burning in New Windsor, New York.



Seven firefighters from the city of Newburgh were among the injured when they were caught in the second explosion after responding to the first blast.

Authorities announced Monday night that the body of a male employee had been found inside the factory.
Photos from the scene:


State health and environmental conservation specialists have been dispatched to the scene to monitor air and water quality in the area around the plant, which includes a manufacturing operation and warehouse.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionmanufacturingfireNew WindsorOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EXPLOSION
1 dead, 33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Several hurt in gas explosion at CT restaurant
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
More explosion
Top Stories
CBS co-hosts 'shaken' by Charlie Rose harassment allegations
Cruise nightmare for New Jersey family comes to an end
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Police: Trio painted Anti-Semitic statements at high school
6 million doses of fentanyl seized in the Bronx, 16 arrested
More than half of NYC food banks experiencing shortage
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Show More
Boy with cancer dies after Christmas wish comes true
Police chase in Tenafly after report of fraudulent check
Firefighter, residents rescued in Newark blaze
Star quarterback's family sues over what they call a vigilante car crash
Nearly 150 people displaced in Hamilton Heights fire
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos