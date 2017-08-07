The Hudson County prosecutor confirming a North Bergen officer shot and killed a man who stabbed three others this morning. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/nx5kT09PbD — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) August 7, 2017

Authorities say police shot and killed a suspect who stabbed three people in New Jersey early Monday.Police responded to a home at 1603 Union Turnpike just off Bergen Turnpike in North Bergen.Neighbors said they called 911 at about 3 a.m. after seeing a fight at the home.The neighbors said they heard the officers yelling 'drop it, drop it', followed by two gunshots.The stabbing victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center.Their conditions are not yet known.No officers were injured, police say.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.