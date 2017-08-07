  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 in North Bergen

Candace Mccowan has the latest on a police-involved shooting in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say police shot and killed a suspect who stabbed three people in New Jersey early Monday.

Police responded to a home at 1603 Union Turnpike just off Bergen Turnpike in North Bergen.

Neighbors said they called 911 at about 3 a.m. after seeing a fight at the home.

The neighbors said they heard the officers yelling 'drop it, drop it', followed by two gunshots.



The stabbing victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

Their conditions are not yet known.

No officers were injured, police say.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
