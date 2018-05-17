PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --A public safety officer in Suffolk County will be arraigned Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting at least two women while on duty.
Police say Patchogue Village Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Fajardo, 28, is charged with sexual misconduct and forcible touching.
He's accused of picking up two women on separate occasions in a marked vehicle while in uniform.
Both women say while they were in the car, he drove them around before sexually assaulting them.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts