Public safety officer accused in sex assault of 2 women in Patchogue

EMBED </>More Videos

He's accused of driving his victims around before sexually assaulting them. (ShutterStock)

Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A public safety officer in Suffolk County will be arraigned Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting at least two women while on duty.

Police say Patchogue Village Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Fajardo, 28, is charged with sexual misconduct and forcible touching.

He's accused of picking up two women on separate occasions in a marked vehicle while in uniform.

Both women say while they were in the car, he drove them around before sexually assaulting them.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultmisconductforcible touchingofficer arrestedPatchogueSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain to persist into first half of weekend
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
Suspect blames 'bad spirits' in attack of elderly man
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Giuliani says time for Russia probe to end
Laurel vs. yanny: Teens behind the debate settle it
Show More
Still no turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
Police investigating alleged sex assault in high school bathroom
Newburgh residents rally together after tornado batters city
Police: Arrested mom stabbed eldest daughter up to 70 times
NYPD: Suspect follows woman home, tries to rape her
More News