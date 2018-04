The family of the man who died in a Shop & Shop supermarket April 14 says they demand justice and the release of the surveillance video from inside the store.Bonezlee Nimmons, the victim's uncle, along with his attorney Sanford Rubenstein, Black Lives Matter, local clergy and community members picketed Saturday for what they are calling the "senseless death" of Ralph Nimmons.Police said the 51-year-old from Brooklyn was leaving the store on Flatbush Avenue with groceries he didn't pay for when security tackled him at the entrance.Witnesses said Ralph Nimmons claimed he had a heart condition and couldn't breathe. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.Rubenstein said he wants Shop & Stop to release the surveillance video to determine exactly what happened in that Saturday morning. He said he also wants the employees to be prosecuted, as excessive force was used.Now police are waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.Shop & Stop released a statement:----------