INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --Rapper Meek Mill was arrested one day after allegedly popping wheelies and generally driving recklessly in New York City, in an area where community leaders have said their streets are overrun by off road vehicles.
The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was charged with being part of a group reported to be driving motorcycles and ATVs recklessly Wednesday night in Inwood.
A 911 call brought police to the intersection of West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue at about 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, but by the time officers arrived, the group had driven away.
Investigators were later made aware of video on social media showing Meek Mill doing wheelies on his dirt bike, which he was riding without a helmet, as part of the group.
He was arrested Thursday at around 10:15 p.m. following his appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show during a traffic stop at 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street. Instagram video reposted by fans purports to be a live stream of police taking him into custody after they stopped the vehicle.
Mill was charged with reckless endangerment, but arrived at court too late Thursday night to be arraigned. He was being held overnight to appear before a judge later Friday.
Others believed to be driving recklessly in the group with Meek Mill are still being sought.
The dirt bike he was alleged to have been riding was not immediately located by police.
The Inwood neighborhood has been the site of frequent community complaints of ATVs and other off road vehicles driving recklessly on the streets.
Earlier this week, police released video of an ATV driver on the sidewalk on West 206th Street, just blocks from the Meek Mill incident. When police stopped the driver, he bit an officer's forearm and fled. He has since been caught.
During a targeted crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes last year, the NYPD seized more than 1,600 vehicles and many were crushed in a public event.
It is illegal to ride a dirt bike or ATV anywhere in New York City.