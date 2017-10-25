REAL ESTATE

2 New York City buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested in construction scheme

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross reports on the multiple arrests.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Working in tandem with the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office the Department of Investigation recently uncovered three different construction schemes involving more than a dozen property managers, developers, and inspectors.

"There is an unquestionable, unbreakable link between construction integrity and safety," said DOI Commissioner Mark Peters.

According to indictments released Wednesday, two New York City buildings inspectors, 55-year-old Hiram Beza and 53-year-old Dean Mulzac, allegedly overlooked violations approving properties under construction in Brooklyn and Queens in exchange for cash and gifts. Beza also allegedly received a new kitchen and driveway for his write-offs.

"People who engage in these schemes show complete disregard not just for their own personal integrity but for the rule of law and the personal well being of every person living working and even visiting Brooklyn," said Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn District Attorney.

MUGSHOTS: 14 charged in construction scheme


Another probe revealed 60-year-old Alex Kogan, a certified independent asbestos investigator, allegedly charged between $1,000-$3,500 for a fraudulent passing asbestos report. In some cases, inspectors say Kogan never even checked if asbestos was present or only stayed on the construction site for five minutes.

"Only timely intervention by DOI stopped construction that would've disturbed the asbestos," Peters said.

In a separate scheme, investigators say licensed master plumber Henry Samuels allegedly sold his license to unpermitted workers for between $1,000-$2,000.

"Fabricating documents, lying about conducting investigations, or who is actually doing the work has serious consequences," Peters said.

Investigators say fortunately to date, none of the construction shortcuts have resulted in health hazards or work related injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatearrestbuilding code violationrental propertyNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Exclusive: Village destroys backyard, says it's justified
Court rules LI village engaged in housing discrimination
Elderly residents furious over building's elevator repair project
Tiny canal cottage is perfect small space living
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles up neighborhood
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on one airline
Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota, aide charged in cover-up
Higher cancer rates reported on Staten Island, Long Island
Car slams into house, starts fire; Elderly homeowner rescued
Legoland moves forward despite continued opposition
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Show More
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
$1.8M in settlements announced involving priest child sex abuse
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
2 NJ boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
More News
Top Video
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Eyewitness News Update
More Video