PHOTOS: Michigan mansion offers unmatched eclipse views

A mansion for sale in Michigan offers an unmatched perspective from its state-of-the-art observatory and rotating telescope.
ANN ARBOR, Michigan --
Looking to watch the upcoming eclipse from the comfort of your own home?

A mansion for sale in Michigan offers an unmatched perspective from its state-of-the-art observatory and rotating telescope.

The two-story domed observatory rotates a full 360 degrees of the sky. While the home isn't located in the prime 68-mile-long stretch from Oregon to South Carolina that will get the total solar eclipse, southeastern Michigan will see the moon block over 80 percent of the sun.

The 9,025-square-foot mansion located 15 minutes outside of Ann Arbor boasts four bedrooms, seven baths and a two-story screened porch.

For those who aren't avid stargazers, the home has a long list of features including five man caves, a metal-working shop, woodworking shop, a home theatre, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, and an elevator that covers five floors.

The eclipse-ready retreat is priced at $5.9 million and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
