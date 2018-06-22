REAL ESTATE

Texas home up for sale at $1, with a catch

EMBED </>More Videos

A home in Katy is up for sale at an unbelievable price. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas --
If you could set the price to purchase a house, what would it be?

A big sign strapped on to the back of a five-bedroom home in Katy, Texas, seems to be gaining a lot of attention.

The reason?

The house is up for sale at the unbelievable price of just $1.

But there is more to the deal in order to buy the fully renovated home.

The homeowners are asking potential buyers to set the price by submitting their best offer.

Last year, the home's tax appraisal was over $250,000.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomereal estateTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News