  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pope Francis delivers Christmas message, laments 'winds of war'

EMBED </>More Videos

Pope Francis delivered his traditional Christmas Day message.

VATICAN CITY --
Lamenting "the winds of war" blowing around the world, Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas message on Monday called for a two-state solution to find peace in the Middle East and prayed that confrontation can be overcome on the Korean Peninsula.

The pope took particular aim at areas of global tension where President Donald Trump is playing a critical role. Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital has ignited fresh violence in the Middle East, while confrontation with North Korea over its nuclear tests has escalated tensions in Asia.

"The winds of war are blowing in our world and an outdated model of development continues to produce human, societal and environmental decline," the pope said in his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and to the world") Christmas message and blessing from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square.

As Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus, the pope depicted suffering reflected "in the faces of little children," citing war and other tensions in the Middle East and Africa.

He asked for peace for Jerusalem and the Holy Land, and prayed "that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders."

Francis also prayed for an end to confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and that "mutual trust may increase."

The Christmas message has become an occasion for popes to survey suffering in the world and press for solutions. Francis urged that "our hearts not be closed" as the inns of Bethlehem were to Mary and Joseph before Jesus' birth.

The pontiff lamented that Syria remains "marked by war," that Iraq has been "wounded and torn" by fighting over the last 15 years and that ongoing conflict in Yemen "has been largely forgotten."

Recalling his recent trip to Bangladesh and Myanmar, the pope urged the international community to work "to ensure that the dignity of the minority groups present in the region is adequately protected."

The pontiff also recalled children who risk their lives at the hands of human traffickers to migrate to safer lands, who suffer because their parents don't have work or who are forced into labor themselves, sometimes fighting as child soldiers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionpope francischristmas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies
5 African-American churches vandalized in New Jersey
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Girl banned from wearing pantsuit to First Communion
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
1 dead as fire tears through apartment at Midtown high-rise
Woman fatally struck by car while on way to Christmas Mass
Security tight for midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Daughter of Eric Garner in coma after suffering heart attack
Man critically injured after fire breaks out in his bedroom
President Trump takes note of who's naughty and nice at Christmas
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Some received their wish
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Show More
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
65-year-old woman found dead in Long Island parking lot
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
More Video