Residents zip tied in terrifying Staten Island home invasion

Eyewitness News
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) --
Two residents were injured in a terrifying home invasion on Staten Island.

It happened on Howard Avenue in the Grymes Hill section Wednesday morning.

The residents were zip tied in their home during a robbery.

They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene and no arrests were made.

It's not yet known if anything was taken.

