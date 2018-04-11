GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) --Two residents were injured in a terrifying home invasion on Staten Island.
It happened on Howard Avenue in the Grymes Hill section Wednesday morning.
The residents were zip tied in their home during a robbery.
They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The two suspects fled the scene and no arrests were made.
It's not yet known if anything was taken.
