A road rage dispute ended with a man dragged to his death by a van in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, police say.According to investigators, the 65 year old victim initially got into an argument with a 55 year old van driver during a fender bender in Sunset Park.The van driver drove off, followed by the 65 year old, a passenger in his wife's car.The dispute resumed in the intersection of Third Avenue and 65th Street, where the man's wife stopped her car and her husband got out to confront the van driver.The van driver took off, and the victim became caught under his vehicle.He was dragged two blocks to Third Avenue and 67th Street, where a Good Samaritan blocked the van's path.Firefighters and others lifted the van and pulled the 65 year old victim out from under the vehicle.He was rushed to Lutheran Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The van driver was taken into custody at the scene and charges were pending.----------