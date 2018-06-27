Rockville Centre home delivery turns into hit and run

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, New York (WABC) --
A Long Island man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say a home delivery turned into a hit and run.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in Rockville Centre.

Authorities say 53-year-old Eric Grossman, of Lido Beach, was making a delivery to the home of the victim when an argument ensued over a request for a receipt.

Grossman then allegedly struck the 45-year-old victim with his truck, causing him to jump onto the hood.

Police say Grossman continued to drive away, causing the victim to fall off the truck. Grossman is accused of then fleeing the scene, leaving the victim with multiple injuries that included bleeding on the brain, a punctured lung and 10 fractured ribs.

The victim was later rushed to a local hospital.

Grossman was charged with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury and possession of a dangerous weapon.

