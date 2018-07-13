Roommate sought after woman set on fire at Queens homeless shelter

Police say a fight between two roommates at a Queens shelter Wednesday night ended with one of them setting the other on fire.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Police say a fight between two roommates at a Queens shelter Wednesday night ended with one of them setting the other on fire.

The 51-year-old victim was burned after she and a younger roommate got into a dispute at the former Verve Hotel on 29th Street in Long Island City, which is now being used as a homeless shelter, around 10:30 p.m.

She apparently used nail polish remover to set her roommate ablaze.

The victim was rushed to the Cornell burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

The younger roommate is still being sought.

