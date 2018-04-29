Rumors of gunfire cause chaos, panic at Staten Island Mall

By
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
There was a wave of panic, confusion and chaos at a shopping center on Staten Island - as rumors of something sinister swept through the mall, panicked shoppers scrambled for safety.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday as the mall was crowded with shoppers - there was an emergency call for a possible shooter. Police, choppers and firefighters all responded.


One person posted on social media about being locked down in a shoe store with the gates closed, waiting for the all clear.

Numerous stores were also closed for protection.

Police were still searching the mall hours later, but they confirm there was no gunman and no shooting. There was a fight in the food court between several men.

The events left innocent shoppers and workers quite shaken.

One man is in custody. Another man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The mall has since reopened.

