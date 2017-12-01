MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A school janitor in Brooklyn is under arrest in Brooklyn is under arrest on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a female teacher.
32-year-old Kasim Khan was taken into custody and suspended without pay from his job at P.S. 222 in Marine Park after he allegedly pressed his genitals against the teacher's backside.
Police have charged the suspect with forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment.
The NYC Department of Education released a statement saying,
"Mr. Khan was suspended without pay and is not permitted in any of our school buildings pending the outcome of the investigation into these troubling allegations."