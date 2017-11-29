Bronx school stabbing suspect released after judge lowers bail

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
The teenage suspect charged in a fatal stabbing inside a Bronx school was released Wednesday after a judge lowered his bail.

Abel Cedeno emerged from the Bronx Criminal Courthouse just after 3 p.m. and into the arms of a waiting friend, who then guided the 18-year-old into a black car that quickly pulled away.

Earlier, Cedeno's lawyers convinced a judge to lower bail from $500,000 to $250,000, money raised with the help of state Senator Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., and member his Bronx church.

Cedeno offered his gratitude in a written statement, saying, "I am grateful to the people who donated to my bond fund, which allowed my release. I promise you that your faith in me will never be betrayed. You are, in the words of Shakespeare, 'less than kin but more than kind.'"

Earlier this month, Cedeno pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and assault in the death Matthew McCree. Prosecutors say Cedeno fatally stabbed his 15-year-old classmate two months ago in a classroom at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.

The victim's mother voiced her outrage after the bail hearing.

"I'm pissed the hell off," Louna Dennis said. "I'm pissed. He gets to go home with his family for Christmas. My son is in a fricking cemetery. Fricking in the dirt. And he gets to go home to his family? I'm pissed the hell off, and at this point, I feel like the system is failing me."
