SCIENCE

NASA wants to beam your message into space

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA wants to beam your message into interstellar space. (KTRK)

PASADENA, California --
If you've ever wanted to beam a message of goodwill to whatever -- or whoever -- lies beyond Earth, here's your chance.

In September, NASA is going to transmit a short message from its social media followers to the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which will soon celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Until Aug. 15, users can post their messages to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+ or Tumblr with the hashtag #MessageToVoyager. Messages must be 60 characters or less and contain only letters, numbers, spaces and punctuation (sorry -- no emojis!).

NASA will pick finalists, and the public will later have the chance to vote on their favorite message.

The space agency will beam the message into space on Sept. 5, and it is expected to arrive at the spacecraft on Sept. 6.

Launched in 1977, the Voyager mission is the longest continuously operating space mission. Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in space and was the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space. Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to fly by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

The contest is inspired by the Golden Record, a time capsule aboard the Voyager spacecraft containing sounds and images representing life and culture on Earth.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencespacenasabuzzworthywhat's trendingsocial media
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
9-year-old 'guardian of the galaxy' eyes job at NASA
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
More Science
Top Stories
Police searching for missing Yonkers teen with autism
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
EXCLUSIVE: Woman in wheelchair says she was 'stranded' on plane
Man, woman found dead near NJ apartment complex
Police: Man crashes in stolen car following chase on Long Island
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
Newsweek blasts President Trump as "lazy boy"
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Show More
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Martin Shkreli livestreams on YouTube following fraud conviction
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
Father facing deportation ordered to leave US by Tuesday
1 man killed, 1 injured when motorcycles crash
More News
Top Video
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
More Video