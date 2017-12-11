Police search for man who attacked 2 women in Morningside Heights

Police are searching for a man who attacked women in Upper Manhattan.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police released video of a man they say is attacking women at random in Upper Manhattan.

Police say the suspect grabbed a 20-year-old woman from behind as she entered her building on 116th street and Riverside drive in Morningside Heights Dec. 5.

He placed a napkin over her mouth and told her not to scream.

Police say the woman and the suspect fell to the floor as she struggled to free herself from his grasp.

The attacker fled out of the building and ran westbound on West 116 Street towards Riverside Drive.

Police say a man matching the description also attacked a 60-year-old woman inside her Morningside Heights building two weeks earlier.

He placed her in a rear chokehold and slammed her against the wall, and told the victim he was going to cut her.

When another resident entered the hallway, the suspect fled with the victim's empty key chain wallet.

The suspect is described by police as a male black, in his 40s; last seen wearing a black jacket, a black knit cap, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

