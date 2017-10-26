Police are searching for suspects after a swastika was spray-painted on the front door of a Midtown Manhattan synagogue.The vandalism at the Sutton Place Synagogue is being investigated as a bias crime.Three men are seen in surveillance video at the scene. Authorities say they painted a pink swastika on the front door Wednesday morning at around 5 a.m.The synagogue's rabbi Rachel Ain released a statement: "It is hard to believe and extremely hurtful to think that someone walks around with that level of hatred in their heart. The only way to combat hatred is to stand together, pray together and love each other."The graffiti has been removed and the rabbi says there was no permanent damage.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.