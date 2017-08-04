Senior assaulted, robbed in West Village

Surveillance images of suspect wanted in an assault and robbery of a 74-year-old man in West Village. (NYPD)

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan --
Police are searching for a bandit who assaulted and robbed a 74-year-old man inside his apartment building in West Village.

The attack happened on Wednesday evening around 7:30 inside the vestibule of the building on Horatio Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets.

Investigators say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, and took his wallet containing $400 and credit cards.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Images of the suspect were captured by a surveillance camera. He is believed to be in his 40s and stand around 55-feet-10.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
