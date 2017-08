Senior assaulted, robbed in West Village

Police are searching for a bandit who assaulted and robbed a 74-year-old man inside his apartment building in West Village.The attack happened on Wednesday evening around 7:30 inside the vestibule of the building on Horatio Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets.Investigators say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, and took his wallet containing $400 and credit cards.The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.Images of the suspect were captured by a surveillance camera. He is believed to be in his 40s and stand around 55-feet-10.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.