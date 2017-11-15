Sentencing for Bronx woman who killed pregnant friend, cut baby out of womb

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who killed her pregnant friend and stole her baby will be senenced Wednesday.

Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
A Bronx woman who killed her pregnant friend and cut her baby out of her body will be sentenced Wednesday.

Ashleigh Wade was found guilty in October on charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Nearly two years ago she pretended to be pregnant before killing her friend Angelikque Sutton and stealing her baby girl, claiming it was her daughter.

Wade faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison.

Wade had told the world she was expecting a baby girl.

When Sutton, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, visited Wade at her Wakefield apartment, police say Wade stabbed Sutton to death and then cut her baby out of her stomach.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingpregnant womanbabymurderWakefieldNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
No results.
Top Stories
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Gunman in California rampage was out on bail, feuding with neighbors
4 juveniles escape from detention center, crash in stolen car
Suspect wanted for sexual assault outside train station
Bronx school stabbing suspect due in court
New bill would create alert system to find hit and run drivers
Mother speaks out after jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of son
Banana Republic employee told to change braids files lawsuit
Show More
Menendez jury resumes deliberations as judge mulls new instructions
Person in custody after deadly stabbing inside home in Jersey City
Victim of suspect killed in police shooting: 'He just went off'
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
High-end stroller theft caught on camera
More News
Top Video
Gunman in California rampage was out on bail, feuding with neighbors
Mother speaks out after jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of son
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
More Video