A Bronx woman who killed her pregnant friend and cut her baby out of her body will be sentenced Wednesday.Ashleigh Wade was found guilty in October on charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping.Nearly two years ago she pretended to be pregnant before killing her friend Angelikque Sutton and stealing her baby girl, claiming it was her daughter.Wade faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison.Wade had told the world she was expecting a baby girl.When Sutton, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, visited Wade at her Wakefield apartment, police say Wade stabbed Sutton to death and then cut her baby out of her stomach.----------