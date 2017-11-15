WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --A Bronx woman who killed her pregnant friend and cut her baby out of her body will be sentenced Wednesday.
Ashleigh Wade was found guilty in October on charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping.
Nearly two years ago she pretended to be pregnant before killing her friend Angelikque Sutton and stealing her baby girl, claiming it was her daughter.
Wade faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison.
Wade had told the world she was expecting a baby girl.
When Sutton, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, visited Wade at her Wakefield apartment, police say Wade stabbed Sutton to death and then cut her baby out of her stomach.
