Serious injuries reported in New Jersey school bus crash

First responders are on the scene of a school bus accident in New Jersey Thursday morning, and there are reports of serious injuries.The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on I-80 West in Mount Olive Township, with the bus ending up on its side in the grass median.The bus was said to be occupied at the time.The extent of the injuries is unknown, but at least two victims have life-threatening injuries.All lanes are presently closed.Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.