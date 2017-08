Loved ones will gather in the Bronx on Wednesday to remember a teenager who was set to begin his first year of college at Cornell University in Ithaca.17-year-old Winston Perez-Ventura's story went viral earlier this year after his family celebrated his acceptance into the Ivy League school on camera.Perez-Ventura drowned over the weekend while swimming in a gorge in Ithaca.The university says he and other students were taking part in a pre-Freshman summer program.