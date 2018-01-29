  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Several injured after car crashes into South Amboy YMCA

Eyewitness News
SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey on Monday afternoon resulted in one of the cars plowing into the side of a YMCA.

Four people were injured in the two-vehicle accident just before 5 p.m. at the YMCA on John T O'Leary Blvd in South Amboy, including one who was taken to a hospital in a medivac.

It's not clear what caused the initial accident and how one of the vehicles ended up hitting the side of the building.

The conditions of the injured is also not yet known.

The South Amboy YMCA will also be closed until further notice according to their Twitter account.
