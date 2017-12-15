  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Several people, including child, rescued from East Harlem fire

Derick Waller reports on a fire that tore through a building in East Harlem early Friday

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters rescued several people, including a child, from a burning apartment building in Manhattan early Friday.

At least seven people were injured in the blaze that broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the high-rise building on East 112th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem.

Smoke was pouring out some of the windows as firefighters raced inside, leading several people to safety, including a child seen wrapped in a blanket.

"I was able to come now because I'm going to work," one resident said. "I had to wait, because firefighters said, 'Stay home, stay home.' I couldn't get out."

One of the injuries was described as serious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.
