Firefighters rescued several people, including a child, from a burning apartment building in Manhattan early Friday.At least seven people were injured in the blaze that broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the high-rise building on East 112th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem.Smoke was pouring out some of the windows as firefighters raced inside, leading several people to safety, including a child seen wrapped in a blanket."I was able to come now because I'm going to work," one resident said. "I had to wait, because firefighters said, 'Stay home, stay home.' I couldn't get out."One of the injuries was described as serious.The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.