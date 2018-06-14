Police: Deadly shooting of man charging at officers with piece of glass 'justified'

Eyewitness News
MERRICK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police in Nassau County now say a man who was shot and killed by police last week was charging at officers with a piece of glass raised over his head.

Officers had originally responded to an early morning 911 call that a man had struck a woman in the face with a gun inside a home in Merrick on June 6.

When they arrived, they encountered 43-year-old Alan Goyano who was holding an approximately 9-inch piece of glass and officers asked him to put it down, according to police.

After he didn't comply, police say one officer tried to tase him but it didn't work, which then prompted another officer to fire two shots at him, striking him once.

Goyano died later that day.

Nassau Police are calling the shooting justified as the investigation continues.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingcrimenassau county policeMerrickNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Authorities: Man killed in police-involved shooting at LI home
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News