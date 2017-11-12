She's the queen of Tejano music and she might just have enough power to beat literature's most popular wizard.Selena Quintanilla is beloved by Tejano fans around the world and now she's about to become a children's book character.While Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein's new board book "La Vida de Selena" isn't due on bookstore shelves until March, pre-orders have pushed the book to No. 2 on Amazon's Spanish book list.She's only eclipsed by J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."The book is part of Rodriguez and Stein's ongoing "Lil' Libros" bilingual biography series for children.