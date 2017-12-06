How to save money on designer duds

Everyone loves designer. But do we really love the price when we have to pay full price to sport designer duds?Some people, like college students, are on a tight budget and paying retail is so passé.Here are some websites to help you explore high-end fashion without the high-end prices.Bluefly.com offers high-end designer clothes, handbags, shoes and accessories. The site features some top designers like Chloe, Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and more. The website is organized very nicely and there is a specific section for maternity and plus sizes as well as a special holiday gift guide to assist you with shopping for others. Any purchases over $75 qualifies for free shipping. There is a column on the page dedicated to vintage accessories, handbags and jewelry.This retail store offers some big savings on designer clothing. If you prefer to shop in person rather than online you can locate a store near you by entering your zip code on the site. If you are on a budget you can select the price category of how much you are willing to spend, and it will show you all the items in that price range. Some great features of this site is that it shows you knew markdown prices, lets you know when items are almost out of stock, and all your returns can be done in store. The Runway at TJ Maxx is also connected with Marshalls.Century 21 is a known retail department store that offers discounted trendy apparel, shoes, cosmetics and home goods. The items sold in the store are discounted up to 65 percent off of the retail prices. The site offers international shipping as well as WISHI Styling. WISHI is a community of hundreds of stylists. You sign up on the website by indicating what your goal is, a stylist will be recommended to you and then you will have the ability to chat with a stylist to achieve the look you desire. The stylist is not free, but when you sign up you are offered a discount for your first-time use. Another special feature of this website is that they have a video section that shows you the styles that are in at the moment.Poshmark is the largest social marketplace to sell and buy authentic clothing. The site allows you to explore and shop through another person's closet. Not only can you purchase other people's clothing but you can sell brand new or gently used goodies out of your closet as well. This marketplace protects all their customers by allowing them to return any item that does not match the item description or authentic. Poshmark makes it easy by taking a picture of the item, describing it and post it! Once someone is interested they can leave a comment, make an offer or just directly purchase. Once the item is purchased, a paid shipping label gets emailed to you. Once you receive the label, you package the clothing and take it to the post office. Once the item is delivered and accepted by the receiver, the money is transferred to your account. To make life easier, there is a mobile app for this site as well.These are just a few of the many different websites you can get great deals on designer goods. Whether it's online or in store, always remember to do your research to prevent any fraudulent purchases.Everyone can be a fashionista... but not everyone has to pay full price!