SHOPPING

Program lets you mail unwanted boxes packed with donations to Goodwill
EMBED </>More News Videos

Looking to do something with the cardboard boxes leftover from your holiday shopping? (WPVI)

Looking to do something with the cardboard boxes leftover from your holiday shopping?

Instead of just recycling them, you can fill them with items you'd normally donate and have them donated for you.

Goodwill has partnered with a number of online retailers to offer the Give Back Box.

Just print out a USPS mailing label from their website.

Give Back Box will route your box to the nearest Goodwill store that's participating in the program.

Additionally, if you're willing to register for a Give Back Box account, you can get a tax receipt for your donation as well.

For more information visit: www.givebackbox.com
Related Topics:
shoppingamazongoodwillcharityshoppingbusiness
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Star Wars gift guide: 7 ideas for all budgets
7 things to know when you're shopping for a Christmas tree
Still looking for that perfect gift? Some tips for last-minute shoppers
Amazon pilots warn packages may arrive late due to contract issues
More Shopping
Top Stories
4 firefighters among 24 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Prosecutor: Postal worker bought sex toys with stolen gift cards
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
Glass from broken window falls 29 floors to NYC sidewalk
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
Police locate woman seen taking dropped wallet at NJ Walmart
Show More
Police looking for thief who beat woman and forced her to strip in Kips Bay
Australia police: Christmas Day bomb plot foiled, 5 suspects detained
Exclusive: Father of 3rd victim possibly linked to NJ murder suspect speaks out
Police: Man who killed wife, abandoned daughter in NYC now charged with murder
Racist rant in JC Penney goes viral: 'Speak English'
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Comptroller issues scathing ACS report; City fires back
Riders get sneak preview of 96th Street stop on Second Avenue Subway
More Video