Goodbye, #ToysRUs. I will always remember visiting the one in NYC... the one with that awesome ferris wheel. #ToysRUsKidForever — Phoenix R. Storm (@StormTheArtist) March 15, 2018

Goodbye & good journey, my friend. You have meant everything to me. 😿 #ToysRus pic.twitter.com/ImG0ztf7to — Jayme K (@brainexploderrr) March 15, 2018

#ToysRUs closing hits home. That’s where I got all my He-Man figures and Garbage Pail Kids cards. RIP bro — Robert Frank (@Robertfrank615) March 15, 2018

I was once an employee of @ToysRUs And I’ve always been a huge fan of it. It is a lot more than just a store to quite a few generations of folks. Saddened by the news of its closing.😔 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 15, 2018

Aw, sucks to hear about #ToysRUs closing down. I got a select few of my favorite DBZ and Spider-Man action figures there as a kid. Sad to know future generations won't have a dedicated place like that to visit or browse around in. That was always my favorite part. — Chris Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) March 15, 2018

I was a Toys R Us kid. RT if you were too.

Always liked looking through the catalog and then saving my money to buy a toy. — kst8_fan (@Kst8_fan) March 15, 2018

Toys "R" Us closing makes me SO SAD. Goodbye childhood pic.twitter.com/kcagOZIJsk — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 15, 2018

I have purchased so many Nintendo items at #ToysRUs over the years. The great #Amiibo hunt was fun and TRU was a big help. My gf’s kids have had all kinds of toys bought for them over the years from TRU. I used to go to the Pokémon trading card league every Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/g59x7twJtc — Mario World Fun Zone (@MarioWorldFun) March 15, 2018

I definitely remember going to Toys R’ Us to visit toys, not buy them, because children are frequently broke, but just to be in their presence. That was literally a thing that a kid could do on a friday afternoon. Maybe kids don’t do that anymore, but it’s sad that they can’t. — Justin Yantis (@JustinYantis) March 15, 2018

Thank you @ToysRUs for all of the years of wonderful memories as a child as well as the opportunity, honor, and privilege for me to provide similar memories to a new generation kids as an adult. 💖 #ForeverAToysRUsKid #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/yBMe5KozUS — Lawrence #RIPKearra♥️ (@IAmKneeGrow) March 15, 2018

I'll always remember 80's WWF at @ToysRUs and how exciting it was to see the new LJN's and then Hasbros! pic.twitter.com/twN8nDaiZZ — 80's Wrestling Pics! (@80sWrestlingPic) March 15, 2018

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.Following the news, social media users expressed their dismay and reminisced. Some shared memories about working there or about buying toys there, but some talked about simply going there as a kid to be near all those toys. And still others talked about the catalog and the company's iconic theme song.