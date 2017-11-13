SHOPPING

Walmart reportedly raising online prices to drive customers to stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart is raising prices for some items online.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Walmart is reportedly trying to get more customers into its stores, by boosting prices online.

The world's biggest retailer is said to be raising prices for some food and household items, but only on its website.

That means customers who want to save extra crash will have to go into the stores.

This comes as Walmart announced it tripled its online selections for the holiday season, with more exclusive products online and in stores.

Walmart previously attempted to keep online prices at least as low as its in-store prices.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingonline shoppingwalmart
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Could Selena children's book dethrone 'Harry Potter'?
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
7 On Your Side: 4 easy ways to raise holiday cash
More Shopping
Top Stories
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
Police search for man who vandalized mosque with hammer
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Roy Moore threatens lawsuit over story that threatens campaign
Fire that destroyed row of stores caused by sparks from saw blade
Bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend
Show More
Jury deliberations to resume amid uncertainty in Menendez trial
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at age 94
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Christie, Murphy to speak out for, against GOP tax plan
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border leaves at least 350 dead
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
More Video