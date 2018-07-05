EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3710978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Daughter of Detective Miosotis Familia speaks at street renaming ceremony in the Bronx.

One year later, New York City is honoring a fallen NYPD detective.The street outside the 46th Precinct was renamed in honor of Detective Miosotis Familia in a ceremony Thursday morning with Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio.The entire ceremony was streamed live on abc7ny.com and the Eyewitness News app.The 48-year-old was just blocks away from the precinct last July 5 when she was assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.Officers confronted the shooter, fatally shooting him.Detective Familia's three children, 20-year-old Genesis and 12-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter, were on hand for the renaming.Genesis delivered an emotional statement remembering her mother's heroism.The renaming event followed an emotional ceremony overnight.At midnight, officers, friends and family, including Familia's children, attended a vigil at the 46th Precinct. Everyone held candles in her honor.The vigil was held at the time she died one year ago.Her partner said Detective Familia had a tough job but always found a way to be positive."You'd be hard pressed to find an individual to say they ever saw this woman in a bad mood," Officer Vincent Maher said. "She had the ability to seek out every single person that she worked with every night."Also on Thursday, a private memorial Mass was held to remember Detective Familia.